The College of New Caledonia will launch its Red Phone Project on Thursday.

Alyson Gourley-Cramer, the Executive Director of Communications with CNC, says it is to highlight the College’s new Sexual Misconduct policy.

“The policy is already on the human resources section of the CNC website but the process and the awareness campaign will launch this Thursday on our campuses. And it’s a partnership between our HR department, which will be helping to train our employees and our student’s services and counselling department, which will provide support and services to our students.”

Gourley-Cramer says it will take place on International Women’s Day.

The significance of the red phones is that they are a symbol of safety.

She believes the policy and procedures are the results of input from everyone.

“We had a committee and there were members of human resources, student services, and student representatives, including our student union, and faculty, operational and administration employees, on the committee, that created the processes and policy for our school and our six campuses.”

CNC’s policy, formally approved in May of last year, was mandated by the Provincial Government with the passing of the Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act in 2016.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now.