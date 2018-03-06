The Nechako Valley Viqueens (NVSS) lost their first two and won their last two at the Provincial Junior Girls Basketball Championship in Langley.
NVSS ended the tournament with a 44-40 victory over the Prince George Secondary School Polars (PGSS).
This followed a 52-39 triumph over Charles Hayes.
Nechako Valley lost its opener 57-25 to Kelowna and its second game 39-21 to Cowichan.
Final – Nechako Valley defeats Charles Hays 52-39 pic.twitter.com/NIZa8D4gyV
— BC Jr Girls BBall (@BCJrGirlsBBall) March 2, 2018