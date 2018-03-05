A radio tower within the District of Vanderhoof has fallen to the ground.

On Friday morning, Valley Country AM’s main transmitter came tumbling down due to an accident.

Snow removal contractors with the District made contact with the guywire, which caused the tower to collapse.

No injuries have been reported and an investigation is underway.

VISTA Radio, Valley Country’s parent company, is continuing to assess the situation.

Valley Country is being broadcast through its sister station, 95.9 the GOAT, until repairs get underway.

Listeners can also download the Radio Player Canada App.