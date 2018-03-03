The Prince George Cougars are dressing in style for tonight’s game, all for a good cause .

The team will be wearing limited-edition Don Cherry-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned off with all proceeds going to the PG Chapter of the Canadian Kidney Foundation.

Anyone who wants to help support the cause can do so by biding on the jerseys, starting at $150.

Don Cherry’s daughter, Cindy Cherry, will be in attendance at tonight’s game, and shared her story about donating a kidney to her brother.

“My dad coached the Boston Bruins in 1979, my brother was on dialysis two three times a week. So, we said someone going to give a kidney and my mom and dad took the test along with me and I was it. I was an identical twin to my brother and that was almost 40 years ago.”

It was a pleasure talking with the daughter of @CoachsCornerDC Cindy Cherry about Saturday Night's WHL’s Suits Up with Don Cherry to Promote Organ Donation at the @PGCougars game #CityofPGhttps://t.co/iafkXXwgAQ — World Class Rock (@943theGOAT) March 2, 2018

Cindy says her brother is alive and going strong and scouts for the OHL now. She will take part in the ceremonial puck drop and is excited for the game.

“To see the WHL and RE/MAX take a stand on organ transplant across Canada is really something. I don’t know if many people know this, but Canada is 23rd in the world for organ donation, so, my family the WHL and the hockey world wants to try and change that.”

The Prince George Cougars play the Victoria Royals in the CN Centre tonight at 7pm.