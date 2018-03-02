The second ever BC Hockey Regional Centre has been launched in the Northern Capital.

Prince George will now look after the entire north, spanning from 100 Mile House and up.

The facility will act as a resource centre for the northern Minor Hockey Association and Districts along with junior and senior teams.

Board Chair for BC Hockey Randy Henderson says 20 years ago they wouldn’t have been able to cover the area this centre is going to.

“Technology has shrunk those distances so much that I think it puts in a really advantageous place, to be more effective in giving the minor hockey associations the resources they need for the programs we want.”

The centres focus will be on support for coach and officiating development and to supply administrative functions for BC hockey program leaders in the region and will shape future athletes.

“It’s going to give all the minor hockey associations in the north a contact they can get comfortable and familiar with, instead of having to phone Victoria and not knowing who they can talk to for help.”

This grand opening is hosting a weekend full of events with a variety of games tonight.

On Saturday, there will be a referee clinic, a coach’s hot stove question and answer session with Richard Matvichuk, Head Coach of the Prince George Cougars and Steve O’Rourke, Associate Coach of the Cougars and Team BC Male U16 Head Coach. The Capitals, Cougars and Spruce Kings will all be in action again on Saturday night.

Sunday, has three female skills clinics for players from Novice to Bantam. The Capitals will also wrap up their home series against the Greater Vancouver Comets on Sunday morning.