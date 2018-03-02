Tax season is here and you’re being reminded to watch out for scammers who may target you.

Fraud can take many shapes from telemarketing, door-to-door, mail, text or email, usually posing as someone who claims to be from the Canada Revenue Agency(CRA) asking for personal information.

In some cases, it has been known fraudulent communication could be threatening as a way to scare individuals into paying made up debt.

The CRA says they will not ask for personal information via email or text, request payments by prepaid credit cards, give taxpayer information to another person (unless formal authorization is provided by the taxpayer), or leave personal information on an answering machine.

If someone does fall for a scam, they’re advised to call their bank and the police.

for more on how to protect yourself click here.