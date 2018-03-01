The amount of precipitation northern BC saw in February blew the average expected amount out of the water.

“For Prince George, we picked up the equivalent of 50 millimeters of precipitation,” says Environment Canada Meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

“The climate normal for February is 29.5 so we are 170% of normal precipitation.”

Despite the high amount, Prince George is not even close to a new record, sitting at 16th all-time for the month of February.

March is already looking drier than last month with sun expected every day for the first week.