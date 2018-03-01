A prominent member of Vanderhoof has passed away at the age of 81.

Lance Russell was known for playing a number of years for the Vanderhoof Bears as a defenceman until they folded in 1974.

Former Mayor and Teammate Len Fox says they shared a lot of memories together.

“I played hockey with him for about 12 years and we curled against one another, we played old timers hockey in our later lives and we had a lot of good friendship time on the rink and off it as well.”

Fox says he was visible in the sporting community and also shared a vivid memory of them together.

“When I first came here, he was trucking lumber down from Fort St. James to Vanderhoof to be loaded on box cars. I went with him, and actually drove the truck for the first time in my life, and he just told me you never look in your rearview mirror when your pulling the pup, just look forward.”

Russell died February 26th, and the family is holding a ceremony of life in the Fort St. James High school Sunday at 11 am.