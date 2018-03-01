Prince George is sliding closer to its goal to host the 2020 Tim Horton’s Brier.

This week the city passed 1,100 ticket deposits, edging past the half-way mark of the selling goal of 2,020 deposits at $20.20.

Glen Mikkelsen, CN Centre Manager, says getting to 2,020 would be great, but they may need more.

“In talking to our committee

members who were down at the Scotties in Penticton, they were talking to folks from Curling Canada, the feedback they got is that to really seal the deal we need to get at least 3,000 to 4,000.”

He says we’ve had a good start, but they really need people to commit to this because of some of the competition the Northern Capital is facing.

“Kingston, St. Catharines, and Muncton are the cities that have also said that they are interested in the 2020 Brier. This is our opportunity as Prince George and British Columbia, and even Western Canada, to show the rest of the country that we are a better city to host it than our rivals out east.”

There’s just over a month left for residents to purchase tickets, with the last day being April 15, 2018.

Along with this announcement the PG Brier Committee is calling on businesses in Northern BC to rally behind the bid, saying this will be a great opportunity for businesses to prosper.

PG’s bid must be submitted to Curling Canada by June 30, 2018. The successful bid won’t be announced until this fall.