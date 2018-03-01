Students in the CNC courtyard for welcome back festivities | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The College of New Caledonia is hosting its annual NorthWork Career Fair Tuesday, March 6th.

This is a chance to connect skilled students with local and provincial employers about opportunities they may have within their businesses.

This year, we are proving employers the opportunity to showcase summer placements, volunteer and internship opportunities,” said CNC Recruitment Officer Dan Ramcharran. “This is a great opportunity for any graduate to develop an important face-to-face connection with hiring employers.”

This years employers attending are:

Canadian National Railway

Canadian Forest Products Ltd. (Canfor)

CIBC

go2HR

ICBC

Spectrum Resource Group Inc.

UVIC

TDB Consultants INC

Northern Health

DMC Chartered Professional Accountants

West Fraser

Chartered Professioal Accountants of BC

City of Prince George

BC Cancer Agency

GeoTech Drilling Services Ltd.

College Pro Painters

Canada Revenue Agency

Immigrant Services Society

BC Timber Sales

PeroxyChem Canada

Costco

Hub International Insurance Brokers

BC Public Service

Remax Center City Realty

Armed Forces

Two Rivers Gallery

Carrrier Sekani Family Services

Carrier LumberLtd.

West Coast Hospitality Group

Parks Canada Agency, Fort St James National Historic Site of Canada

Lowes Canada

Canadian Red Cross

United way of Northern BC- Early Years Children’s First

Northern Mat & Bridge LP

Axis Family Resources

College of New Caledonia

AimHi

The NorthWorks Career Fair runs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in CNC’s Gathering Place.