The College of New Caledonia is hosting its annual NorthWork Career Fair Tuesday, March 6th.
This is a chance to connect skilled students with local and provincial employers about opportunities they may have within their businesses.
This year, we are proving employers the opportunity to showcase summer placements, volunteer and internship opportunities,” said CNC Recruitment Officer Dan Ramcharran. “This is a great opportunity for any graduate to develop an important face-to-face connection with hiring employers.”
This years employers attending are:
Canadian National Railway
Canadian Forest Products Ltd. (Canfor)
CIBC
go2HR
ICBC
Spectrum Resource Group Inc.
UVIC
TDB Consultants INC
Northern Health
DMC Chartered Professional Accountants
West Fraser
Chartered Professioal Accountants of BC
City of Prince George
BC Cancer Agency
GeoTech Drilling Services Ltd.
College Pro Painters
Canada Revenue Agency
Immigrant Services Society
BC Timber Sales
PeroxyChem Canada
Costco
Hub International Insurance Brokers
BC Public Service
Remax Center City Realty
Armed Forces
Two Rivers Gallery
Carrrier Sekani Family Services
Carrier LumberLtd.
West Coast Hospitality Group
Parks Canada Agency, Fort St James National Historic Site of Canada
Lowes Canada
Canadian Red Cross
United way of Northern BC- Early Years Children’s First
Northern Mat & Bridge LP
Axis Family Resources
College of New Caledonia
AimHi
The NorthWorks Career Fair runs from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm in CNC’s Gathering Place.