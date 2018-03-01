The referendum on proportional representation is fast approaching for B.C.

The Fraser Institute released a study on how the government should ask two simple question, one asking whether people want a change, and the second asking which system the public would like to change to.

In addition to the wording, Associate Professor of Political Science Lidya Miljan says the government shouldn’t consider results binding if voter turnout is less than 50 per cent.

“What’s probably more problematic for me is that they got rid of the regional requirement. Just knowing the way in which the population is centred in the Lower Mainland, it could overwhelm the vote and the opinions outside the greater Vancouver region.”

It’s problematic because you could have one region deciding the result of this, and you could also have much lower turnout because of the way this will coincide with municipal elections.

If the government had left in the regional requirement this could have ensured voices would be heard in the north.

“I think that is a concern for people outside the Lower Mainland, you know, how will you ensure that your voice will count and that’s why, at least, the regional requirement would have provided that.”

Miljan added the government needs to be cautious on how they’re going to interpret the results in the upcoming fall referendum.

BC’s public engagement on how the government should shape the referendum closed yesterday, with 88,547 completed questionnaires and 180,880 visits on their website over a three month period.