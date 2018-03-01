Quesnel wants the Federal government to strengthen the penalties for persons charged with crimes related to emergencies

This includes the wildfires North Central BC experienced last summer, where some instances led to theft, vandalism, and tampering.

The suggestion came from City Councillor Ron Paull at Wednesday night’s meeting.

“The purpose of this resolution to encourage senior governments to make legislative and/or regulatory amendments to specifically target and strengthen penalties for persons charged with illegally accessing restricted areas, fire zones and in particular evacuation zones to commit criminal activity including trespassing, mischief, vandalism, looting, theft of personal property and theft of wildfire fighting equipment and supplies.”

Quesnel is also inviting others to join in on the motion.

“It is proposed that this resolution be submitted through NCLGA to the UBCM jointly by the City of Quesnel, City of Williams Lake, District of 100 Mile, District of Wells, Cariboo Regional District, and possibly area First Nations,” adds Paull.

“The four Cariboo Mayors, Chair of the CRD, both Cariboo MLA’s, Emergency Management BC through the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, the Cariboo Fire Centre, and Chiefs of Police of Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile, have all been consulted or advised that this resolution is being drafted for consideration.”

A resolution will also be sent to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) for consideration.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now