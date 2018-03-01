BC’S Livestock Fencing Program will enjoy five more years.

The program is especially vital to northern BC due to the larger volume of cattle says BC Cattlemen’s Association General Manager, Kevin Boon.

“There is more done in the north and central interior than there is in the southern interior cattle are being kind of crowded out of the south and push more to the north and we are seeing more of the utilization of grassland and stuff throughout there so it’s extremely important.”

Since 2010, $16 million dollars has been invested in the program.

The value of the initiative came to light during last summer’s wildfire crisis.

“This was so evident the partnership during the fires, we were able to get out and replace those highway fences so quick to get the traffic back going and it’s a really a big safety issue for us as well.”

“It is extremely important as that infrastructure along the highways is constantly deteriorating and that needs to be replaced from time to time and this is showing the partnership between the cattlemen and government to make sure that not only are cattle or where they’re supposed to be but it keeps the most important part of the public safe traveling up and down the highway,” adds Boon.

Crashes involving cattle continues to be a problem across the province with various livestock getting loose periodically.

Boon says several steps need to be taken by the public so each situation can be resolved as cleanly as possible.

“First is obviously trying to find a farmer ranch nearby close by and if someone can notify them to stop in and get them, the quicker we get those animals off the highway the better. Failing that, the best numbers to call is your local RCMP Detachment or the report a poacher line and getting that information to someone that has the ability to get it off is the best opportunity.”

As of this spring, over 900 kilometres of livestock fencing will be built along BC highways.

The contract extension is supported by the $46 million dollar safety improvement section of this year’s provincial budget.