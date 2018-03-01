March will begin the same way as February did when looking at the weather for the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako.

A snowfall warning continues for the stretch of Highway 16 between Smithers and Terrace.

A winter storm warning is also in effect for the Pine Pass with up to 25 centimetres possible by tomorrow morning.

“So the heavier amounts through the Pine Pass will be through the east towards Chetwynd, they have received up three centimetres this morning and for today, we might see ten more for the area,” says Jonathan Bau, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

The Bulkley Valley and Lakes District is just getting over a rough month of winter with over 53 centimetres falling in Smithers over the past 30 days.

“The lakes district is expected around 10 to 15 centimetres today and through those areas along Highway 16 out towards Smithers, Burns Lake and Fort St. James.”

The most recent storm is causing havoc in Vanderhoof as well with all schools buses within School District 91 cancelled.

Highway 27 between Vanderhoof and Fraser Lake is reporting less than ideal conditions.