The sudden snowfall has caused roads in Vanderhoof and the surrounding area to become slick, icy, and dangerous.

As a result, School District 91 (SD91) has shut down all bus routes for today until the weather clears up and conditions improve for its drivers.

High winds have also created snow drifts on side roads.

However, SD91 says all schools are open today and teachers will be in attendance.

For more information, you can click here.