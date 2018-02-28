Two Quesnel residents have been honoured at Rideau Hall in Ottawa today.

Paul and Terry Nichols received a meritorious service medal from Governor General Julie Payette.

A total of 48 medals were presented at the ceremony.

The Nichols are being recognized for their equine-assisted therapy to help veterans as well as for their ride across Canada, a 211-day trip on horseback.

It allowed veterans to connect with Canadians along the way.

Paul is a veteran himself who struggled to come to terms with his experience while serving on a peacekeeping mission in the former Yugoslavia.

The Meritorious Service Decorations celebrate Canadians who have performed a deed or activity that brings honour to Canada.

With files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now