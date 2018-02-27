Putting your snow shovel and winter boots away wouldn’t be a smart idea as another snow blast will shift across Northern BC.

Up to 10 centimetres could fall in places like Vanderhoof between tomorrow and Thursday.

“Another storm is headed our way for Wednesday night into Thursday and I’m thinking perhaps there will be 10 centimeters plus or minus it is still a couple days down the road so we like to see how things work out but that’s just kind of an estimate right now,” says Doug Lundquist, Environment Canada Meteorologist.

Lundquist calls this time of year the “shoulder” season due to the warming and cooling occurring on our roads as well as the air masses often colliding just before spring.

“The arctic air is going to collide with this warmer air right over the Prince George area if it takes a bulls-eye hit on Prince George it’ll be the snowiest area, if it moves a little further south it would be more towards Williams Lake and Quesnel or if it stays further north it could reach Mackenzie.”

“It’s typically a winter thing and when we do statistics we have something called a standard deviation don’t go too much about it but basically the winter is the one where it deviates a lot and that’s because there’s that cold Arctic air and the warm Maritime air and they have this fight throughout the winter and it continues into the spring but about a month or two from now it’s almost impossible for arctic air to get to us, like in March it is still somewhat possible but after about another month we can still have warmer and cooler weather patterns but they are not as extreme,” adds Lundquist.

The forecast should hover around the freezing mark over the duration of the storm.