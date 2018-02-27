Scotiabank and BMO both started the day with better than expected earnings in their first quarter reports. This gave a boost to Bay Street as the markets opened this morning. The TSX has dropped slightly from its morning gains down to 15,704 ahead of the federal budget roll out this afternoon.

Across the border the Dow opened slightly lower this morning and is down to 25,658. This follows news from Federal Reserve officials that there are no plans to add any interest rate hikes to the three that are currently planned for this year.

Gold is dropping from gains this morning, down 13.60 to 1,319.

Oil is down slightly to 63.36 a barrel.

The Loonie is slipping further to 78.40 cents US.

And Shoppers is partnering with cannabis giant Aurora in a new medical marijuana deal. The Canadian pharmacy retailer has inked a deal to sell Aurora product online once its dispensary licence is approved by Health Canada.