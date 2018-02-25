An easier transition from small towns to city life is on the minds of higherups at the College of New Caledonia.

This would come in the form of specialized housing for Aboriginal students coming from smaller, remote communities who may have a hard time adjusting.

CNC President Henry Reiser compares it to moving from Prince George to Vancouver.

“There are so many distractions that sometimes they’re not focusing on their academic studies and are more involved in what the city has to offer,” he says.

“What this is designed to do is to be a transition place for students that are coming in from small communities.”

This would not take away from the current options available, however, but enhance them as there are already Aboriginal persons going to school at CNC.

“We do have Aboriginal students living in our residence but not with the supports,” explains Reiser.

“The supports the students receive is what is available at our Aboriginal Resource Centre and our councillors and our advisors.”

Reiser says the BC government is very interested in making this project come to life and that CNC has been looking at something like this for the last five to ten years.