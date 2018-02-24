The Four Rivers Co-op has committed $5,000 to help a seniors connected program.

The Nechako Valley Community received the money to continue it’s programs and projects that go towards benefiting seniors, by providing home programs to support independence.

This funding will go towards one specific program the society puts on.

“This will go towards our breakfast program. Once a while we have seniors who gather together for a breakfast, sponsored by Co-op and others and it just provides a gathering place for seniors to socialize and get out,” says Executive Director of the society Tyrell Arnold.

He added the program is a big hit around the community.

“Annually we see around four to five hundred seniors walk through our doors to participate in our breakfast program. The feedback we’ve been getting has been extremely positive from the seniors and families as well, along with others in the community.”

The program aims to help elders who struggle with loneliness and it provides a way for them to be engaged in their community.

The Nechako Valley Community Service Society is one of 10 organizations to receiving funding from Co-op, as part of their program to support community groups and non-profits.