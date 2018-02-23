UHNBC's new welcome sign is entitled "Community Hearts" to symbolize the traditional territory of the Lheidli T'enneh | Kyle Balzer, My PG Now

The University Hospital of Northern BC (UHNBC) has unveiled a new welcome sign in its lobby atrium depicting the traditional unceded territory of the Lheidli T’enneh.

‘Community Hearts’ has been a project since 2015 as part of on-going reconciliation between the City, the Hospital, Northern Health, and the Host First Nation.

.@Northern_Health, @HostFirstNation unveil new artwork/welcome sign, “Community Hearts,” in the #UHNBC atrium, recognizing the traditional territory & indigenous workers in local healthcare facilities | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/WbpcJaOVbk — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) February 23, 2018

Lheidli T’enneh Health Director Louella Nome says this acknowledgement has been a long-time coming.

“It’s huge because a lot of times we haven’t been recognized.I would say in the last 10 years or so, people are now starting to respect that and to honor that this is the unceded traditional territory of the Lheidli T’enneh, and that’s important to me and the community.”

The painting, completed by Metis artist Carla Joseph, is described as the community coming together and welcoming everyone.

.@HostFirstNation Health Director Louella Nome says it was important to incorporate as many ideas from as many Lheidli T’enneh members as possible when creation the “Community Hearts” welcome sign at #UHNBC | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/UJVwUagqfE — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) February 23, 2018

Though it’s a small step, Nome believes the display has great relational potential.

“To be in more of the conversations that happen at those tables we need to be a part of. Government tables, the leadership tables, those with the City of Prince George, and the hospital boards; to be having a seat at those tables is important moving forward.”

She adds a hospital is a place of healing, physically and socially, for all walks of life regardless of background.

Nome says she’s very grateful for the hospital’s collaboration and cooperation during the process.