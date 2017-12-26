Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes says while 2017 was a challenging year for the region, she will remember how the communities handled it.

“The wildfires certainly have been a significant crisis for our region but it also demonstrated how we came together and worked closely to see so much good in people.”

Oakes says now the heavy lifting has begun and she says she is confident in the impacted communities moving forward.

On a personal level, her role in government changed this year.

She says while she is now in opposition her role is still the same, to represent the people in the riding and to make sure that resources continue to be spent in Cariboo North.

Despite the winds of change, the new perspective has also brought new opportunities, such as being vocal about making sure that the area has the support it needs following the summer wildfires.

“You know, I had the opportunity to demonstrate that during the fall session whether it was asking the government about support for wildfires or making sure we’re asking for support on roads, housing, training and the college.”

Oakes says this past year will go down as a challenging one for the Cariboo but she says she is very proud of how the communities impacted worked together to meet those challenges.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now.