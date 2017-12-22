Northern Health is encouraging youth in the region to get vaccinated for meningitis.

According to health experts, anyone between the ages of 15 and 19 years old who are travelling to the Okanagan for a period of three weeks or more should get the shot.

“The recommendations have been made by the BC Centre for Disease Control and so Northern Health along with all the other health authorities in the province are implementing those recommendations and making the vaccine available to those, the potentially at-risk youth,” says Eryn Collins, Northern Health Spokesperson.

Collins says has a simple message for those who haven’t gotten their shot yet.

“First of all, we encourage everyone to ensure that their immunizations are up-to-date if they are not anyone who may be traveling to the Okanagan for 3 weeks or more over the next few months they can contact your local health unit to make an appointment to receive the vaccine.”

According to the local health region, meningitis vaccinations have been a regular part of the student’s immunization schedule since last year.

Okanagan health officials declared an outbreak last week after 11 cases were detected.