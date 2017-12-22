People are getting ready to put on the stretch pants and dive into all the turkey and gravy this holiday season.

Before you do that you might want to think about your weight first.

Several studies suggest weight gain starts around the last week of November and goes until the first or second week of January.

Chief Health Dietitian Flo Sheppard has some tips to help maintain a healthy diet.

“Make smart goals related to eating well, being active and feeling good about yourself. Healthy eating is important for people of all shapes and sizes. physical activities is important for all body’s and feeling good about yourself is important for everyone.”

This can be a tough time for people who want to loose weight in the new year.

“You’ll be more successful if you set smart goals. And smart goals are those that are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and time oriented. So when those goals aren’t smart we end up with a higher failure rate.”

The best way to avoid over indulgence is to pace yourself throughout the holiday and to avoid stuffing yourself to much.