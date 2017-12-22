UPDATE 7:06 AM

The reopening of Highway 16 west of Prince George has been pushed back to 8 AM following an accident in the Beaverly area Thursday night.

Two other accidents also took place between Prince George and Vanderhoof yesterday.

Highway 16 was the scene of a multi-vehicle accident near the Chilako River Bridge that claimed a life.

Two drivers were transported to the hospital with undetermined injuries.

Police continue to investigate and that stretch of road has since been re-opened.

The highway was also the scene of an incident in Cluculz Lake just east of Vanderhoof.

