A major three-vehicle accident has closed Highway 16 west in both directions near Cluculz Hill according to the Vanderhoof RCMP.

BREAKING: #BCHwy16 Closed west of #CityofPG in both directions by Cluculz hill. 3 vehicles involved and a semi is blocking the road…More to come — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) December 21, 2017

The accident took place during the lunch hour.

Police say the semi is blocking the road and emergency crews are on the scene.

There is no word yet on the severity of injuries at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.