Today is the Winter Solstice which marks the shortest day and the official start of the winter season.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau says it will take awhile to notice the longer days

“It doesn’t really start to make a huge change with just a couple of minutes here and there but as we go forward now every day will be longer now than the one before. Spring is around the corner even though we’re still at the beginning of winter.”

The chilly season will be accompanied by some colder temperatures during Christmas with daytime highs in the minus teens and overnights lows in the minus twenties for places like Prince George.

“We are definitely getting into a dry a cool pattern until the end of the month.”

So far in December, Vanderhoof has only seen two millimeters of precipitation with just over 41 as the normal for the month.

As for the fall, it was both seasonal and pleasant according to Charbonneau.

“Vanderhoof was a similar picture to Prince George with one hundred and fifty-one millimeters, which was a little better wetter than normal as one hundred and forty is the average for fall. Temperature-wise it was a little bit warmer than normal at five degrees while the normal is about four degrees.”

The cold temperatures entering the northern capital are expected to stick around for about a week.