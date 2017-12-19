The Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society Board approved $283,975 in funding for four new projects.

The decision was made at the December 5th meeting.

The groups and projects receiving funds are:

Haisla Nation Council – $90,000 will go toward the film project turning the novel Monkey Veach by Haisla writer Eden Robinson into a film.

Fraser Lake Fire Rescue Training Society – They receive the largest cut with $93,975 to help in purchasing a Wildfire Sprinkler Protection Unit for training purposes.

Nechako View Seniors Citizens Housing Society – A 35-unit Seniors Complex will get help in the funding department to the tune of $40,000.

The District of Vanderhoof – Funds totaling $60,000 will go towards the construction of a Visitor Information Centre at the Vanderhoof Historical Park.

“The Directors are pleased with the quality and diversity of applications,” says NKDF Chair Wayne Salewski in a statement.

“From the film project in Kitamaat Village to the seniors housing project in Vanderhood, these demonstrate well how the NKDF funds support the needs of each community.”

