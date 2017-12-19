The Provincial Health Service Authority is reminding emergency workers that there is support for them.

The Mobile Response Team is a front line team created to provide psychosocial support for those working in regards to the overdose crisis.

Team Lead of MRT Carolyn Sinclair says they try to meet people throughout the province.

“Each health authority has a liaison, for example responding up in the north we have a liaison on our team who has been working with the people in the community in regards to overdose prevention, trauma, and psychological first aid.”

The team is making sure people have an opportunity to think about themselves, because many of them are so busy helping others.

But it has taken a while to be accepted by officials.

“Its been a process of us having to, not just make introductions, but earn credibility and trust with the front line people. Now what we are doing is getting a lot of people calling us or be invited back.”

The MRT program started back in May when the Ministry of Health realized the impact the opioid crisis was having on first responders.

The number of opioid related deaths in Canada is expected to easily

surpass last year’s total of nearly 2,900.