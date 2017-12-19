School District 91 has made some changes to it’s chairs and trustees.

On December 11th the board held its annual trustee election committee, where Southside-Burns Lake Trustee Mrs. Adele Gooding was named the new board chair.

Gooding says there will be a lot to get done in the new year.

“We just implemented our multi-year strategic plan. So moving forward with that and working towards getting that all in place in the school and with the teachers and to continue to find new and innovative ways of teaching.”

The only other changes are former chair, Mr. Steve Davis, who will now serve as Vice-Chair, while trustees Lucy Duncan and Lynda Maertz will serve as board representative to the First Nations Education Council.

Everyone in the board is looking to move forward as a collaborative team in the new year says Gooding.

“I don’t foresee any real changes to business. I think we will just move forward and work towards creating a safe and healthy learning environment for our students.”

Other Trustee appointments include: