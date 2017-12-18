Nathan Cullen shared multiple comments on the Site C decision made last week by the provincial NDP government.

The Skeena Bulkley Valley MP said in a telephone interview there was no winning solution to this.

“It’s just heart-wrenching. It’s one of those things as Premier Horgan said, they never would have started this project or wished for it. But as a responsible government they had to face it and make the call and they did.”

“The serious costs overruns that are already happening and then what to do with it as a new government? Take a four billion hit and have essentially have nothing to show for? Or continue the project which is also going to be very expensive and very hard on the environment and First Nation relations.”

In a separate statement, he says he recognizes the very difficult position faced by the new B.C. government and that the federal NDP respects a province’s right to make a decision in their own jurisdiction.

“We will continue to work with all those affected to ensure that federal fisheries, environment and First Nations obligations are met”.

Site C is expected to cost over $10 billion dollars.

– with files from Helena Skrinjar, My Bulkley Lakes Now