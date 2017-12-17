It was Bob Zimmer‘s turn to give comments on the Site C decision made last week by the provincial NDP government.

The Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies MP says, in a statement, it was the right call.

“It’s encouraging to hear that the BC Government has decided to proceed with this important project.

“Site C will continue to have a positive economic impact on our local economy through the jobs created, the growth of our local businesses, and the overall sense of confidence in our community.”

Site C will put around 2,000 people back to work for the $10.7 billion project.