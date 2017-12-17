All rise for Judge Peter Whyte.

The former lawyer is set to fill the vacant position of Northern Region provincial judge in the New Year.

Whyte graduated from the University of British Columbia with a juris doctor degree in 2005. A master’s degree in social work is also in Whyte’s back pocket.

He has spent time with a Northern Vancouver firm as a lawyer and for the Public Prosecution Services of Canada as an agent prosecutor for nearly 10 years.

Whyte also spent time with the BC Prosecution Service, specifically with the Victims and Vulnerable Witnesses Resource Counsel Group.

Judge Whyte will fill the vacant position effective January 2nd, 2018.