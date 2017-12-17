The College of New Caledonia held its Mexican Mobility Wrap-Up celebration Friday.

The event marks the end of the program as 29 Mexican students from seven different universities head home following the fall semester.

Students took English as a Second Language on top of three university-transfer classes related to their program of study.

For Bayron Frenel, who was one of the students to come up for Mexican Mobility, that program is web graphic design.

“It’s always good to have a second language and to be able to learn is obviously a good thing,” he explains.

“As for the web graphic design, that will definitely help me in my future studies so they were very helpful.”

Frenel says it’s an experience he won’t soon forget.

“I really got to feel like they want to teach me and to give me knowledge, it felt great.”

The students were welcomed with a party for international students, a trip to Edmonton, Prince George Cougars games, Halloween and Day of the Dead celebrations, International Student Week, a trip to the Two Rivers Art Gallery and photos with Santa.

This is the second year CNC participated in the program.