Anyone looking for a new challenge out on the slopes this winter won’t have to go far for one.

The Hart Highlands Ski Hill will be having a new adventure park added to the already popular attraction.

“We’re going to be adding in three more boxes, a couple rails, reincorporating some of the features we’ve had in the past, as well we have relocated a spot for a freestyle jump,” explains Spokesperson Adam Dumonceaux.

Dumonceaux says it will be a new learning opportunity for anyone looking to expand their skills.

“There’s a massive amount of kids who like to hit jumps and hit rails and snow features, so I think it’s going got be a huge thing for this hill,” Dumonceaux says.

“We’ve always had natural features and natural hits and now its finally going to be safe and proper.”

He says this addition will allow the park to expand on an already broad audience of skiers and snowboarders.