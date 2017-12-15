A trio of BC post-secondary schools have signed an agreement in hopes of offering more resources for its students.

UNBC, Thompson Rivers University (TRU), and UBC Okanagan (UBC-O) have created the Interior University Research Coalition (IURC) to collaborate on projects and coordinate funding for prospective students.

UNBC Interim Vice-President of Research and Graduate Studies Dr. Geoff Payne believes all three schools share common interests, which helped made this signing possible.

“We felt that there’s such synergies between the research in terms of natural resources, Aboriginal and First Nations community development; what we hope ever comes out of this outstanding partnership will be an increased opportunity for graduate students to get involved and work with faculty from all three universities.”

UNBC is partnering with @thompsonriversu & @ubcokanagan, creating the Interior University Research Coalition that will provide enhanced research opportunities and greater mobility for our students, faculty and @UNBCResearch community. More: https://t.co/DCm7KNBw02 #ThisIsUNBC pic.twitter.com/TEQoORjtL5 — UNBC (@UNBC) December 15, 2017

He adds the goal is to strengthen community partnerships and influence local students to stay in the region.

“The universities already coexist. We’re already in that culture of coexistence and doing great things together, but we’re doing with this partnership is creating the culture of creation.”

In a statement, IURC Head Janice Larson says this agreement is also going to help enhance the quality of life and academia at all three campuses.

Dr. Payne adds the signing is a plan two years in the making.