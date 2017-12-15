The Employment Insurance Coverage survey from Stats Canada is out.

The eligibility rate for EI grew in six provinces with BC taking home the largest increase according to Senior Analyst Emmanuelle Bourbeau.

“106,000 unemployed people contributed to the program in British Columbia in 2016 as the premiums in the 12 months preceding their unemployment spell, this represented 69.9% of all unemployed people in the province.”

“Of that 106,000 unemployed contributors, 78.6% had a valid job separation in 2016, that was down from the 86% in 2015”

In Canada, the eligibility rate for receiving EI benefits in Canada was over 85% in 2016, up from the 83% mark the year prior.

On the flip side, EI eligibility rates declined in Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick.

In 2016, over 850,000 people across Canada contributed to the EI program, as they paid premiums preceding their unemployment spell.