The Prince George Ice Oval has been closed due to there being water on the ice.

This comes following a streaky last little while for the surface, being closed for 11 straight days then being open 11 straight days.

“Usually it’s only one, two, three, or four days and we’re back on,” says Treasurer Dick Voneugen.

“Right now it’s tough to say, it really depends on if the weather stays cold and the night frost.

There is no timeline on when it will reopen, with Voneugen saying ice crews can see it back as early as tomorrow.

He says the ice wouldn’t be so streaky if they had the refrigeration they Oval is looking for.

“We wouldn’t have a down day if we had refrigeration,” explains the treasurer.

“So that is our long-term goal and then none of these little hiccups would matter.”

There have been over 2,000 skating visits this year for the oval, which is on the high side according to Voneugen.

Each year the Oval sees about 12,000 people in total.