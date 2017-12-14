Health Canada has a warning for people who take fentanyl strips.
According to a recent study by the federal agency, the strips don’t always reflect accurate information.
Health Canada examined 70 strips and found three cases where the opioid was present, even through the strip said it wasn’t.
Health Canada adds this could give people a false sense of security, which could result in fatal overdoses.
If using test strips to test your drugs for #fentanyl, be aware of the potential for false negatives that could lead to #overdose. Take precautions: Don’t use alone, use a #SupervisedInjection site, take smaller doses, have naloxone and know how to use it. https://t.co/dhI8ot9lQk
— GovCanHealth (@GovCanHealth) December 13, 2017