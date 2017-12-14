Whether you’re a snowbird or visiting out-of-town family and friends, the lines and wait times at airports aren’t getting any shorter this time of year.

To help combat this, Prince George Airport Authority has released some tips on how to make your travels as smooth as possible.

“Our biggest tip to holiday travellers is to arrive at least 90 minutes before your flight departs,” says PGAA Communications Manager, Lindsay Cotter.

Other tips include:

Checking weather conditions in both the city you are leaving from and the city you are arriving in;

making sure of baggage size, weight restrictions, and costs associated with checking bags;

having identification on both the inside and outside of your baggage;

carrying-on fragile or valuable items to minimize the risk of damage or loss; and

checking in online to save time.

For those travelling with gifts, Cotter has an extra tip for you.

“Leave them unwrapped. So either have the wrapping paper separate in your suitcase or plan to have them wrapped upon your final destination to avoid adding an extra step through the screening area just in case they need to be opened up to be further inspected.”

Last December, 41,000 passengers flew in and out the PG Airport.

– with files from Matt Fetinko, My PG Now