There were record-setting crowds at this year’s Barkerville’s Victorian Christmas celebration with 1,600 people taking in the event.

Ed Coleman, the CEO of the historic town, says the tube run was open earlier this year, which definitely helped.

Along with the traditional sleigh rides, he adds the indoor skating rink and snowshoeing aided in boosting this year’s numbers.

“So that whole combination of all that coming on line together for the first time on this opening weekend smashed a record. Our previous record was 1,200 people in 2015.”

Coleman says those numbers are from this past Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

