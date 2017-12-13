A local ski hill is anticipating an early season opener for skiers, snowboarders, and snow-shoers.

The Hart Highland Ski Hill’s new snow-making machine has helped powder the facility sooner than expected, as early as this weekend.

#HartHighlands Ski Hill have started using snow machine, recently required with a goal of opening as early as possible this season | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/Ukl21Jj4Kf — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) December 13, 2017

Spokesperson Adam Dumonceaux hopes the weather conditions can improve in the days ahead.

“The snow-making is awesome provided that the temperatures are low enough. If the temperatures hover around zero or plus-one, it’s very hard to just blast snow because it’s virtually water being blown into a fan.”

#HartHighlands Ski Hill spokesperson says they use water from own pump to turn into snow from the snow-making machine | #CityOfPG pic.twitter.com/5ihlUuZ0h7 — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) December 13, 2017

He believes the machine has made a big difference for the pitches, separating themselves from other mountains like Powder King and Hudson Bay.

“It’s a state-of-the-art machine, it’s quiet, and it can create a massive amount of snow in a short period of time. The other hills that don’t have the snow-making capabilities, it’s tough for them. We basically just keep our fingers crossed and rely on mother nature to make it happen for us.”

Dumonceaux adds colder temperatures are needed to freeze the snow altogether for smoother slopes.

He expects local families in particular to take advantage of this potential early start if everything goes as predicted in the forecast.

A new adventure park is also being installed in the days ahead for tricks and skills training for young athletes.