RCMP in Quesnel were on the scene of a break and enter Monday morning at Maple Park Mall in which suspects targeted several areas and businesses including a stand-alone ATM.

Sgt. Chris Riddle says police were called to the mall for a complaint of a break and enter at around 8.

“Unknown suspects did do the break and enter there and an ATM was broken into with an undisclosed amount of cash stolen,” he says.

“The investigation is still ongoing at this time with different avenues being investigated.”

Quesnel RCMP investigators, as well as the Williams Lake RCMP Forensic Identification Unit, attended and conducted a forensic analysis of the crime scene.

Anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in the area of the Maple Park Mall between December 10 at 9:00 pm and December 11 at 8:00 am is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477

With files from Rebecca Dyok.