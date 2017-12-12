The province of BC is hoping a new remote avalanche-control systems can cut down closures and delays on Highway 1.

The government of BC has invested $2.3 million in these systems in areas like Three Valley Gap just west of Revelstoke and have increased the total number of stations from four to nine this winter.

“The highway network is critical to transportation between rural communities and the ministry is dedicated to reducing delays and closures due to avalanche,” said Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena. “This expanded remote-control system allows our technicians to reduce the risk of uncontrolled avalanches and keep the highway open and safe for motorists.”

Helicopter dropping detonations was the previous procedure, which was timely for motorists.

The new remote system allows technicians to conduct explosive control missions on a 24-hour basis with the use of a laptop that can now cut the average closure time by 50%.

The ministry has a program in place, which manages more than 60 avalanche areas and includes almost 1,400 individual paths.

It’s not known how much will be invested into northern regions of the province.