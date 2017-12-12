The BC Greens are extremely disappointed with the NDP’s decision to go through with the Site C Dam project.

BC Green Leader Andrew Weaver took to Facebook live to say it was a sad day for British Columbians, saying this is an example of fiscal mismanagement from both the NDP and BC Liberals.

Weaver says he was troubled by the press conference premier John Horgan had Monday.

“It was clear to me that it was once more about choices. And it’s about choices where you have class political populism on one hand and good public policy on the other.”

The NDP says the price to complete the project will be $10.7 billion, Weaver believes it may be more by the time the dams built.

“I just hope people remember this. When we campaigned in the election, I don’t know how many times I heard on the doorsteps of people saying ‘oh we have to vote NDP, because they’re going to stop Site C, They’re going to look out for the environment.’ Really? more the same”

Weaver added if the BC government hadn’t already put $4 billion on the books in debt, they could have easily stopped the construction of the site.

– with files from Jeff Slack, My PG Now