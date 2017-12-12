Northern BC Mayors and Regional District Chairs had a chance to meet with Premier John Horgan on the weekend.

Among them was City of Quesnel Mayor Bob Simpson.

He says the intent was to open up the lines of communication with the new government on several key issues.

“We were really looking at the fiber basket that feeds the Mackenzie, Prince George and Quesnel pulp mills. We in Quesnel live off a lot of wood coming out of Mackenzie. We all share the same Northern Health region and we share many of the same concerns around housing for seniors and mental health and addiction issues.”

Simpson calls this the first round table.

He says it was a good conversation and they hope to follow up on some things with the Forest Minister at the Natural Resource forum in the new year.

Attendees included Prince George Mayor Lyn Hall, Vanderhoof Mayor Gerry Thiessen, and others from Mackenzie, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. James.

Chairs of the Cariboo Regional District (CRD), the Bulkley-Nechako Regional District (RDBN), and Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG) were also in the meetings.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now