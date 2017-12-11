Friday is the last call for submissions to any First Nations, local governments and non-profits to receive funding under the Rural Dividend program.

Single applicants can apply for up to $100,000 for community-driven projects while partnerships involving more than one applicant could receive up to $500,000.

Funding will also support any wildfire-affected communities from the summer.

Those projects will be assessed and approved depending on rural communities most in need, economic impact as well as attracting and retaining youth.

The final results will be made public on March 31.