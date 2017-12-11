BC’s Passenger Transportation Board (PTB) is hosting a public consultation today in Prince George.

The meeting will discuss Greyhound’s application to eliminate routes in Northern BC, including local trips such as:

Prince George to Fort St. James

Prince George to Dawson Creek

Prince George to Alberta Border/Highway 16

Prince George to Prince Rupert

“We wanted to hold public meetings in some of the affected communities,” says PTB Chair Catherine Read.

“We want to hear directly from people and community representatives about what sort of transportation services they use, and how Greyhound’s proposed changes could affect them.”

The transportation provider filed its proposal this past summer, which could also see reduced trips to Vancouver from the northern capital to just four times a week, or two times in each direction.

Read adds the basis for making a final decision is three-fold.

“The first one is finding a public need for the service, the second one is if the carrier is fitting and suitable, and then the third area at the financial viability of Greyhound, and if they can afford do work there. So it is a balancing act.”

The public event goes from 10AM to 1PM at the Coast Inn of the North.

– with files from Kyle Balzer, MY PG NOW