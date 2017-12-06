As part of one of the most recognizable featured games of the hockey season, the Prince George Cougars would also like to see winter weather clothing donations heaved over the glass as well as Teddy Bears.

The Teddy Bear Toss game this weekend is when fans are encouraged to throw stuffed bears onto the ice when the Cats score their first goal of the contest for the Salvation Army to include in Christmas hampers.

Salvation Army Business Manager Bill Glasgow explains while bears are great to give as toys, they aren’t able to donate them all.

“Unfortuanately, we don’t give out 6,000 hampers each year, but we try to look at how we can best serve the community and we’ve heard that there’s a large need for warm-weather clothing. Toques, mittens, scarves, and even jackets to help out the people get through these cold winters.”

“One of the honours that we have is to help these people that they’re going through tough times, help them from maintain their dignity, and regain their hope, so that’s the one way that this partnership with the Cougars and the community helps us.”

.@salvationarmy Chair Bill Glasgow says there’s more need for warm clothing, & @PGCougars’ #TeddyBearToss is a way to bring that need to the community | #CityofPG pic.twitter.com/3S22XHb1IA — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) December 6, 2017

Cougars forward Josh Curtis potted the Teddy Bear-launching goal last year when Prince George defeated the Seattle Thunderbirds 6-4.

He calls the moment his most memorable, adding it’s a big deal for all the players in the Prince George uniform.

“It would be very unreal to score that goal again this year, but same time I’d like to see another teammate experience that moment; it’s pretty incredible. It’s for the charity, it’s for the fans, and it’s also a big game. We’re going to have that kind of extra jump in our step to get that Teddy Bear Toss goal and then just getting the goals afterwards that’ll win the game too.”

He hopes the game can sell out for the benefit of the Salvation Army.

Fans are also encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to the game for bins set up along the CN Centre concourse.

Puck-drop is slated for Sunday, 2PM against the BC Division-leading Victoria Royals.