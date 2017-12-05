Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old man.

Chad Thomas Quaw was last seen around noon yesterday wearing a white coat, black pants, white runners, and had a Halloween mask on the back of his head.

Quaw is a PG resident, but is originally from Vanderhoof.

So far police efforts have come up short and officers are concerned for his health.

Quaw is described as:

· First Nations male

· 155 cm (5’1″)

· 64 kg (141 lbs)

· Short black hair

· Brown eyes

· Tattoo on his left hand and his neck

Anyone with information is asked to call PG RCMP or Crime Stoppers.