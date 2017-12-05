Prince George RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a 21-year-old man.
Chad Thomas Quaw was last seen around noon yesterday wearing a white coat, black pants, white runners, and had a Halloween mask on the back of his head.
Quaw is a PG resident, but is originally from Vanderhoof.
So far police efforts have come up short and officers are concerned for his health.
Quaw is described as:
· First Nations male
· 155 cm (5’1″)
· 64 kg (141 lbs)
· Short black hair
· Brown eyes
· Tattoo on his left hand and his neck
Anyone with information is asked to call PG RCMP or Crime Stoppers.